Snake oil, giant frogs and a quick death….

Herbs have long been used as healing plants, but – as part of my research for next Saturday’s writing workshop in Canterbury’s Physic Garden – I’ve just had a lovely little research side-track into some other natural ‘cures’…

Tuns out there really WAS snake oil…

and a catchy product name here…

Make your own opium..

…or penicillin. Now I have an excuse the next time anyone looks in my breadbasket…

What could possibly go wrong?

Remind you of Rob Titchener, anyone? Surely this has to be the creepiest ad ever.

Although this, on the other hand, looks very jolly…. Poor old HRH The Princess of Wales, no ticking the anonymous box for her…

Although I have to say, being spoken to by a giant frog would make ANYONE nervous…

But this one…. this one… YES!!!!!!