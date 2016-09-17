Snake oil, giant frogs and a quick death….

Herbs have long been used as healing plants, but – as part of my research for next Saturday’s writing workshop in Canterbury’s Physic Garden –  I’ve just had a lovely little research side-track into some other natural ‘cures’…

Tuns out there really WAS snake oil…

snake-oil

and a catchy product name here…

quick-death

Make your own opium..

poppp

…or penicillin. Now I have an excuse the next time anyone looks in my breadbasket…

penicilin

What could possibly go wrong?

pink-pills

Remind you of Rob Titchener, anyone? Surely this has to be the creepiest ad ever.

creepy-ads

Although this, on the other hand, looks very jolly…. Poor old HRH The Princess of Wales, no ticking the anonymous box for her…

vicars-saddle

Although I have to say, being spoken to by a giant frog would make ANYONE nervous…

nerves

But this one…. this one… YES!!!!!!

gin

