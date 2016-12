Because I never ever want to lose this video…

Who am I?

I'm the author of three novels, SOMETHING BEGINNING WITH, TELL ME EVERYTHING and GETTING THE PICTURE, a collection of short stories, LEADING THE DANCE, a poetry collection, YOU DO NOT NEED ANOTHER SELF-HELP BOOK, and a book about Kent gardens, DIGGING UP PARADISE. I am a former Canterbury Laureate, and currently a Royal Literary Fund Fellow at the University of Kent. In addition, I teach creative writing and work with writers on a group and one-to-one basis. All information about new books, new workshops and general chit-chat available on this website!