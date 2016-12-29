Resolutions for 2017 – a poem

A Never-To-Do List

by Sarah Salway

This year, I’ll have my accounts ready

by the end of April, lose two stone;

not only will I run a half marathon

I’ll collect all my sponsorship money.

I won’t purchase new clothes

but adapt existing ones

to fit new trends, clean my oven,

my fridge will be sparkling too,

full of natural yoghurt, salads, tofu

and champagne I’ll keep for something special

not just open because there’s nothing else left.

The Gilmore Girls won’t be on permanent repeat –

in fact, I’ll watch only documentaries

and every time I click on Daily Mail Online

I’ll send a cheque to the charity

they hate the most. I’ll open my doors

to neighbours, smile at children,

meditate, be the person I always knew

I could be, not the one my mother feared,

I’ll buy no more books until I’ve read….

Wait. What?

I’ll go on orgies of book buying,

enter bookshops with my wallet wide open

and, even if I die pinned under toppling shelves,

let me always be reaching out

for just one more, last, story.