52 Artists Dates for 2018

You are probably aware of the concept of the Artist Date. It was named and made famous by Julia Cameron in her book The Artists Way as a way creative people can fill up their well once a week.

The Artist Date is a once-weekly, festive, solo expedition to explore

something that interests you. The Artist Date need not be overtly

“artistic” — think mischief more than mastery. Artist Dates fire up the

imagination. They spark whimsy. They encourage play. Since art is about the

play of ideas, they feed our creative work by replenishing our inner well

of images and inspiration. When choosing an Artist Date, it is good to ask

yourself, “what sounds fun?” — and then allow yourself to try it.

The Artist is, of course, YOU and as it’s you and your artist self going out on a date, it’s a rather joyous way of spending time on your own. I do this regularly now, and have got over completely the indecision of what I should do. I’m completely selfish in not allowing anyone to come along with me – this is just for me and artist-me!

Here are my list of 52 possible weekly dates for this year ahead (plus a couple more for good luck). I’d love to know what has worked for you, and what you might add to my list.

1. Write a list of 100 things that would terrify me to do (eg do a stand up comedy act)

2. Have a fancy cocktail in a bar on my own. This one is good!

3. Pick a letter – any letter – and go for a walk to take photographs of things beginning with that letter.

4. Bake bread

5. Swim in a river

6. Swim in a lido – this one?

7. Make a herb garden

8. Take my yoga mat to a park and practise under a tree

9. Buy five books from a charity shop, write a note in each and leave them for others to find

10. Go to a new café and enjoy an excellent breakfast

11. Pack a yummy picnic and a good book to go to a new park, roll out a rug and enjoy

12. Visit the RFL poetry library and choose five books at random to read

13. Make a list of London libraries – go to one I’ve never visited

14. Join in on a life-drawing class

15. Make the kind of dressing up box I wanted as a child

16. Take a selfie dressed as the main character of a book I’m reading

17. Make biscuits and give to friends

18. Go to a public lecture about a subject I know nothing about (not hard!)

19. Visit a cemetery I haven’t been to before and make notes

20. Write a fan letter. Send

21. Enjoy an afternoon watching TED talks

22. Go to a concert of a completely new music to me

23. Take a boat trip

24. Paint or draw a self portrait

25. Write a letter to someone I haven’t seen for ten years

26. Make a playlist of music I haven’t listened to for ten years

27. Plan a road trip round childhood haunts

28. Make a list of 100 things that make me happy

29. Make a miniature garden

30. Go to a candlelit concert at St Martins

31. Learn a poem by heart

32. Record myself reading poetry

33. Go on a guided walk

34. Go to a café and plot out a novel I’ll never write

35. Dance

36. Go foraging

37. Make a list of at least five strangers I speak to today

38. Plant seeds

39. Buy seeds (or visit a seed swap) and make beautiful seed packets to send to friends

40. Got to a chocolate shop and spend a long time choosing just five chocolates to buy

41. Have my own indoor fireworks show

42. Make a photo book of the photographs that make me happy

43. Get a tattoo

44. Go to a matinee

45. Create a vision board on Pinterest for me when I’m 80

46. Create a playlist to give to a friend

47. Buy a second hand book and create a Blackout poem

48. Go to 5 Rhythms dance

49. Go to a park and identify five trees – make a zine

50. Try on an outfit I’d never be able to afford

51. Sit in on a jury trial

52. Go to the opera – research fully beforehand

53. Go to a lunchtime talk at the National Gallery

54. Go to the Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities

55. Find the perfect red lipstick

56. Go to Strawberry Hill

57. Take note of, and research, the statues I walk past every day

58. Go to a market – choose interesting looking items, make a still life. Photograph it.

