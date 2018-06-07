A poetry trail round Tunbridge Wells

From 14th – 17th June, there’s a poetry festival in Tunbridge Wells – hurrah! So to celebrate, the writers in my two writing groups are running a poetry trail.

Nineteen shops running down Chapel Place and on The Pantiles will feature a poem in their windows, all written specially for them by a member of the group. We have a butcher, bookshops (x2), gin bar, garden shop, boutique, bed shop, art gallery, jeweller, camera shop and many more. Here’s the full list of shops, with the poets below.

And here’s one of the poems – Framptons is based in a building which used to be a bank, and you can still see the safe…

Reclaimed

Framptons Café Bar & Kitchen

Dagmar Seeland

Money doesn’t talk here

anymore.

Now it quietly walks in,

suit crumpled from the train,

loosens its tie

orders some wine

sits down

by the window.

This isn’t a statement

sort of place:

all exposed brick

and reclaimed wood,

where interest is shown

not accrued

and hugs are still

legal tender.

They don’t provide loans

(please don’t ask)

and banter is all

they exchange.

That gun by the bar

is there not by chance:

they use it for shooting

the breeze.

Money doesn’t really talk here

any­more,

though some say they can hear

a soft murmur

from the safe over there

late at night;

perhaps it’s the spirits

inside.



Do come along and read more, and tell us what you think!

Like this: Like Loading...