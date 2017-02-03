It was good to step away from the world last week and have a day’s discussion and writing workshop with four of the South East Associate Artists involved in the Spreadsheets & Moxie research project Viccy Adams and I are currently running, with the support of Arts Council England.

We covered everything – from role models for writers, to unprofessionalism, to the differences between qualities, strengths and skills, to best ways to communicate. Our day ended with an impromptu quick fire round table of the one piece of advice we might give a woman* starting out on a career in the creative arts. Here’s what I scribbled down from the discussion…

Take yourself seriously and don’t be derailed by other people’s jealousy and/or fear.

Work on one project at a time.

Work on six projects at a time

Find somebody who will be really supportive of you.

Try to keep a different mind and experiment with different medium

Ditch the idea that it is necessary to suffer as a writer or an artist.

Never dismiss something just because you find it easy. If you’re enjoying your work, it doesn’t automatically mean that it is, or you are, shallow.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

And lastly: TURN UP!

So, what might be the one piece of advice you’d offer someone?

(* I think all of these are applicable to men too, but it’s interesting. MIght there be some circumstances where we would offer different advice?)

With grateful thanks to our lovely South East Associate Artists – Clare Best, Catherine Smith, Ellen Montelius, Kay Syrad, and Vanessa Gebbie, for continuing and welcome challenges and inspiration! We will be in Newcastle next week for a similar day with our NE Associate Artists… notebooks ahoy!