An Inbetween Literary Quiz

It’s the inbetween week, I always think. Getting rid of most of the Christmas decorations but not quite ready for spring – where robins and tulips share mantlepieces.

So if you have a few minutes spare, here are a few questions (book themed) from our New Year quiz… no prizes (the coveted bag of brussel sprout shaped chocolates has already been taken) but if you email me, I’ll send you the answers!

1. Top Ten Bestsellers for 2017??? PICK THE REAL FIVE….

The Miniaturist by Jesse Burton

How to Clean Up Your Life by Kirstie Allsop

5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver

Bad Dad by David Walliams

The Avocado Diet by Jane Kanes

The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena

Fashion Tips from the Handmaids Tale by Gloria Lines

Guinness World Records 2018

Urban Streetlight Bathing by Plum Lawrence

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

2. Name the book that has this first line…

“Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came from the stairhead, bearing a bowl of lather on which a mirror and a razor lay crossed.”

You don’t know about me, without you have read a book by the name of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, but that ain’t no matter.”

“It was the afternoon of my eighty-first birthday, and I was in bed with my catamite when Ali announced that the archbishop had come to see me.”

“It was a queer, sultry summer, the summer they electrocuted the Rosenbergs, and I didn’t know what I was doing in New York.”

“Call me Ishmael. Some years ago – never mind how long precisely – having little or no money in my purse, and nothing particular to interest me on shore, I thought I would sail about a little and see the watery part of the world.”

3. Which author has had his/her name on franked envelopes this year?

4. What have these five books below got in common?

* “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” by Thomas Piketty

* “A Brief History of Time” by Stephen Hawking

* “Thinking Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman

* “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg

* “Flash Boys” by Michael Lewis

5. According to PLR figures, which of these three authors was NOT in the top ten most borrowed in UK libraries. Was it a) Harper Lee b) Lee Child or c) Jeffrey Archer?



ENJOY!

Like this: Like Loading...