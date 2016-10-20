Last night, sitting round the Wednesday Writing Table, we decided to open a Facebook group to share writing information (submission calls, competitions, new magazines, readings etc), our good news, our sulks, writing prompts, and maybe even to ask for and give feedback advice on work in progress. If you have been to one of my courses, I’d like to invite you to join us in the ‘Salon’ too. It’s currently a closed group so if you are on Facebook and would like an invitation, do leave a comment here or message me on Facebook (probably best via Sarah Salway’s Writing).

