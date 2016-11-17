Please could you spare us fifteen minutes to fill in a survey? This year, Viccy Adams and I are working on a research and development project (with the support of Arts Council England and some other lovely partners) to look at ways of better supporting sustainable creative practices in a changing world.

You can find out a little more about the project, Spreadsheets and Moxie, here or here – and we are now at the stage of gathering the views and experiences of people who define themselves as creative arts practitioners (in any field) at a professional level.

Our Creative Professionalism online survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. We hope you might even find it interesting to do! We have certainly learnt a lot from the replies we’ve had so far, and from our work on the project already. Just make yourself a coffee and click below…

Please note, although the main focus of our research is for women writers, this survey is for everyone. We are looking for as many answers as we can, so we’d be really grateful if you could share this link with any colleagues/networks you think are relevant: we’re keen to reach as diverse an audience of creative professionals (writers, artists, dancers, musicians, actors, photographers, etc.) as possible.

THANK YOU!