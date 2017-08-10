More books… #100Women100Books

Following on from this post collating the recommendations we’ve been getting through the #100Women100Books project, perhaps ONE HUNDRED books aren’t quite enough for you. So I’m going to keep putting up the choices we’ve been getting through our website, www.spreadsheetsandmoxie.wordpress.com. As I hope you know, we are still collecting book recommendations – please visit the website and add yours….

*

From: Jacqueline Kington

Book: Long time no see by Hannah Lowe

Why I chose this book: It just touched me very deeply. She is a wonderful writer…

*

From: Rachel Seeland Scott

Book: Only Every Yours by Louise O’Neill

Why I chose this book: I chose this book because of its controversial theme and captivating writing, which evokes vivid imagery. To me, it was fascinating, as it took everything girls did to each other in secret and turned it into a social normality which was encouraged as: ‘there is always room for improvement’. The writer also encourages us to review our ethical code, since the girls are made and not born, which is shown by their lower case names and treatment by the human males of this dystopian society.

*

From: Ali Jones

Book: Tale for a Time Being by Ruth Ozeki

Why I chose this book: I love the clever way this book creates a gripping narrative woven with Zen wisdom.

*

From: Alison Belfield

Book: Cat’s Eye by Margaret Atwood

Why I chose this book: This is the first book by Margaret Atwood I read. It was so brilliant that I went on to read all her others; my world is a better place for having her books in it.

*

From: Helen Jamieson

Book: Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Why I chose this book: Because she could see into the mind of a tortured man. I think it is a great love story, powerful, sad and tragic and beautifully written. Heathcliffe is one of fictions greatest.

*

From: Jane Rogers

Book: THE GOLDEN NOTEBOOK by Doris Lessing

Why I chose this book: This is the most honest novel about relationships between men and women that I have ever read. It changed the way I thought about political involvement, feminism, and writing, and is as timely now as when it was published in 1962.

