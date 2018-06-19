More poetry, more shops….

The virtual Tunbridge Wells Poetry Trail continues now that the shops are… slowly… taking the poems down!

Here’s a poem for Le Petit Jardin, who sell these beautiful glass drops still made in Syria.

Bright Lights

Julia Wheeler

Old Town Damascus –

cardamom, shisha, tooth grins,

a cave of a shop;

kitsch bubble clusters,

glass icicles dangling low.

Our turning rucksacks

threaten to shatter the peace,

‘No matter,’ he smiles.

We choose what we can carry,

wrapped, with care, in last week’s news.

Home; clear drops hang on

fragrant spruce, ribboned gifts beneath.

Logs glow, twinkling children gaze

as fairy lights create sparks

for Syrian memories.

Now each December

I re-read last decade’s news;

the smudged type tattered

as print predicts future hurt.

With care, rewrapped in darkness

**

One for Oak and Interiors (above), who sell wooden and interesting objects, including tables.

Grandmother’s Table

Anne White

Standing central in the kitchen,

taking your space,

solid legs

now a bit wobbly.

Smooth still though your gnarled

and wrinkled grain

is comforting to the touch.

Once a young tree

held in a cupule, fed from forest soil

to become strong, elegant, tall.

Green branches reaching

across the forest

caressing other branches,

your heartwood honed, captured, carved

to a fine shape,

admired and coveted.

Marks of children, grandchildren

tales of endless meals prepared,

the chopping of the axe replaced by knife.

Tired now

sleepy meals for one.

And Darling & Wild, the florist, a poem by Jackie Heath

***

And then there is the Cake Shed, with a poem by Catherine Douglas, the beautiful background is painted by the artist Sophie Douglas…

***

Here’s one for Peter Speaight the Butchers…

A bicycle, a basket and four bowler hats

Sue Hatt

‘You can’t miss it.’ I did.

I was looking for what I expected.

What I found was magic:

a white mouse on a mission.

Every day he travels round the circuit

in his railway carriage, looks out the window,

makes notes, draws pictures, smiles. He holds

lifetimes of experience in his hands:

there’s no restricted zone. No parked ideas.

At night he tries out new recipes – tastes

spices and herbs: cinnamon, oregano,

rosemary and thyme. He polishes the links

in the chains, listening to his inheritance tracks.

The customers all watch him, he draws them in.

His window startles – his bicycle and basket

set the theme; the golden pastries are

pat-a-cake prizes for mother and me.

Inside the shop the young man makes welcome,

gives good will and sells nourishment.

Behind him the four bowler hats and the portrait

of the chicken view the scene, hatch plans,

converse with the mouse, shape the future.

***

And last but not least on this bit of the virtual tour, one for Mirror Beauty. Anyone from Tunbridge Wells recognise themselves…!

