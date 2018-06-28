New workshop – 22nd July

Yoga and journal writing are natural friends. Both allow gentle permission to move, to change, to BE exactly how you are supposed to be – on the mat AND the page – rather than striving always for someone else’s idea of perfection.

So with my friend Anna Robertshaw, founder of the Retreat Yoga centre in Tunbridge Wells, we’ve created Mat and Page, through which we run regular yoga and journal writing sessions in beautiful places!

The Mat and Page workshops offer an opportunity to discover new ways of journal writing together with the practice of yoga, breathing, moving and stretching. We forget the grammar police, red pens and even perfect yoga kit as you work to liberate your imagination and use language and movement as a map to support your own journey to self-discovery and growth. No previous writing or yoga experience is necessary.

Find your voice, and get to remember who YOU are amongst all the noise.

​We will be doing this at the Retreat Yoga centre, just two minutes from the Tunbridge Wells train station.

Here are our first dates:

22nd July, 10-3pm

20th October, 10-3pm

13th January, 10-3pm

23rd March, 10-3pm.

​Here are some of our FAQ’s, but do feel free to ask anything else:

Q: I can’t do yoga/I can’t write for toffee, does that matter?

A: In a word, no. Both the yoga and the writing exercises are designed to stretch you in a friendly, non-competitive way! This day is designed to help YOU find YOUR WAY in whatever way that may be, both on the mat and the page.

Q: What about lunch?

A: You can bring your own lunch with you, or there are many lovely cafes around. When the workshops are on a Sunday (22 July) ​​let us know if you would like us to provide lunch with you (for a small additional fee). Other refreshments are provided throughout the day.

​

Each day will cost £95, and £350 for all four. Places have been filling up already, but if you would like to reserve one or find out more, please email me on sarah@sarahsalway.co.uk or Anna on annacharlotterobertshaw@hotmail.com.

Please note that we never want to restrict these workshops, so if for any reason you can’t afford it at the moment but would like to come, do speak to us. I’m sure we can arrange something!

What others have said:

“Sarah is a natural communicator. She encourages collaboration and empowers people to express themselves. The one-day workshop combined the joy of discovering new poets with the opportunity to explore simple yet effective techniques that unlock personal creativity. She is utterly non-judgmental and open in her approach. I came away feeling challenged yet exhilarated by the experience.” Beverly Landais, certified coach ACC, FCMI, FCIM, RSA

“The unsent letter was a joy. It gave me permission to put into words how I felt about two people who have featured in my life and who have given kindness after kindness after kindness. There are some things that I cannot say to them directly as it would bring back sad memories for them, but what the letter did enable me to do was to tell them later on that week how much I value them. Actions did follow.” S.H.

Like this: Like Loading...