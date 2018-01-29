Owning a bookshop? That sounds like a nice thing to do….

Amazing the number of people who want to be writers. Or will, anyway, once they have a bit of time. I imagine it’s almost the same number as want to run a pub. Although I could never understand that one. Perhaps it was too many waitress and barmaid jobs as a teenager.

A bookshop though… now you are talking! Or at least that was my dream until I read Shaun Bythell’s diary of being a bookseller in Wigtown, Scotland’s book town.

Admittedly some days sounded idyllic…

But then you’ve got the customers….

Not to mention the staff..

I loved this book – it was funny, interesting, more warm that I think the author was hoping for, but…. it didn’t make me want to be a bookseller. Ho hum. You can buy it in all sorts of places, of course, but of course, I’d recommend you buy it from Shaun himself here. You don’t have to go there, they have modern things such as the internet in bookshops now, and once you get the book delivered, you can read all about the Wigtown post office too. Gems all.

And if it doesn’t convince you that running a bookshop is harder than it looks, all that sitting round and reading, well you can always run a bookshop in Wigtown for a holiday thanks to the enterprising Open Book scheme.

As for me, it’s back to the drawing board…

