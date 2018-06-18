Poetry, shops and Tunbridge Wells….

Over the weekend, it’s been such a pleasure to see more poetry in Tunbridge Wells, and lovely that the first Tunbridge Wells Poetry Festival was such a success. Thank you Sarah and Paper Swans!

A joy too to see our Poetry Trail in action, and actually catch REAL people reading them…

If you missed the trail, then here are four of the poems, and I’ll be posting more over the rest of this week…



For Chegworth’s Farm shop...

This is how I got out of the woods

Clare Law

These woods are strange and I think I might be lost.

There was a path behind me. Now there’s not.

I stand. I listen. Hear the ants at work.

A breeze scampers through the top branches.

Wait, don’t go. Help me– It’s gone.

I smell nothing but sun on dark, damp places.

Then the forest floor breaks open before me, just a little.

Pine needles roll to left and right.

A few oyster mushrooms push through the mulch,

shaking the soil off their wedding suit grey sleeves.

Pied-de-mouton steps up and now come chanterelles,

their apricot scent trailing a little behind.

Girolles follow at a discreet distance.

Bumbling porcini shove gently between mushrooms chestnut and white.

And here’s wide capped portobello calling on me to follow.

Polite, insistent, they roll over snatching briars so that I can pass.

Insistent, polite, they wait while I start to clamber over a vast fallen trunk,

change my mind and go around.

And when I stop, perplexed, they crowd around my feet,

kind and curious as sheep.

And when I go on, they tumble onward like a guiding stream

until at last there is no more forest.

They see me safe to the edge of the wood,

then vanish before I can thank them.

For Arte Bianca…

My Mediterranean Diet

Angela McPherson



My soul can find no staircase to Heaven unless it be through Earth’s loveliness – Michelangelo

I wander Tuscan hills to find Heaven

in fields where poppies bloom

butterflies quiver

and bees contentedly pollinate

In hilltop towns populated by church spires

I fulfil dreams and make memories

evoked by red petals frolicking in sunshine

that twinkle and scintillate in my glass of Chianti

I sail the Calabrian Coast

and gaze on majestic mountains

from where church bells call me

to explore monasteries and mediaeval castles

that nestle on crags where time has little meaning

but life is nourished in noisy Piazzas

where I store up fun filled memories

to be evoked by bergamot flavoured tea

the taste of porcini mushrooms

and ambrosial sensual gelato

I explore Florence

where Renaissance masters sculpted treasures

embodied in David’s statue

carved from marble deemed damaged and worthless

he now stands gazing into the distance

a symbol of strength, beauty and virility

that evokes what it is to be human

and entices me to celebrate with King Barolo

the quintessence of full–bodied wine

And so it is in Italy I find my staircase to Heaven

For Hall’s Bookshop

Halls of Books

Caroline Auckland

Between Church, Chapel and Gin shop lies heaven

where the bibliophile comes to pray

using an exercise regime of a forward bend until only the torso is visible

extending head to the right, eyes are lost in the world of books.

Library steps, directionless orphans until manoeuvred

a bag rest

a book rest

a stairway to bookshelves of discovery

readers perform pliés to access lower shelves.

Books stand to attention, spines shouting,

making connections as section headings issue instructions:

Slaughter the Sibling in Fiction

Edible and Poisonous Fungi, not eat me, drink me, but read me.

Plucked with outreached fingers they open themselves up

offering therapy for the reader

spilling all contents, their frontispiece an invitation to name names

tissue guards illustrations of detail

endpapers indicate the quality of their creation.

Go downstairs on stairways that twist and turn to posters from films

where Ian Fleming decries ‘You only live twice !’

But here you can live again and travel through books of your life

with Morocco bindings. Instead of falling down a rabbit hole

climb a wooden staircase to find Alice in Wonderland

while Arabian Nights twinkle with gold foiled blocking

along pine corridors lined with Harry Potter, Dickens and Mein Kampf.

The Cadaver of Gideon Wyck and Mesmerism in India

lull readers to browse to the music of words, Bowie, Bolan and the Sex Pistols.

Here, dear reader, your dreams are the stuff of magic, history and nightmare.

And hunger for the smell of books drives the addict to possessive desire.

Architectural glass cases, with their own locked front door,

store the bricks and mortar of Kent’s millionaire rows of local history

where the great and good are labelled valuable,

slightly decreased by the graffiti of marginalia.

This is where books come to mature,

rare or peculiar with

top notes, chipping, scuffing, browning

base notes, flaking, faded, foxing

develop, valuable descriptions for collectors as they scan virtual folios online.

And an affectionate father’s cursive script to his Charlotte, 1845, reminds

how to Gift a book – even by Edgar Allan Poe-

is merely to borrow from the chaotic library of life.



For the Fairfax Gallery:

Pictures

Rennie Halstead

The gallery beckons, calls me.

I dive into colours,

drawn into avenues of trees,

misty beaches, crowded streets,

lose myself in skies and seascapes,

flowers and breeze.

I am a child again,

walking in enormous woods,

shades of blue within the green,

bluebells at our feet.

Cool observant owls watch from the trees,

blackbirds scold until we leave.

By the harbour the seagulls mew

fighting for scraps, watching for boats

or picnickers with soft white bread,

a squabbling squall.

A beach stretches into the mist

out of sight.

A girl sits abandoned, forgotten, waiting

Waiting for a careless lover.

The bell rings, calling me back, the magic fled.

