The Tunbridge Poetry Trail

The Tunbridge Poetry Trail

So twenty poets met up with twenty shops, and from 14th – 17th June, there will be twenty poems in shop windows up Chapel Place and down the Pantiles. Can you find them all? Here are the shops and here are the poets…

poetry trail poster

And twenty isn’t  a trick, we have a late addition to the trail – Poem No 20 is 29 The Pantiles, with a poem written by … me! And in the meantime, here are some of the poems already spotted in the ‘wild’:

We’ll be using #TWPoetryTrail to catch everyone’s posts on social media, so do tell us which ones you’ve spotted.

Of course, hopefully it will inspire you to write your own poems – there’s still time to book on to some of the fab workshops being run during the Tunbridge Wells Poetry Festival.

And lastly, a big thank you to the Times of Tunbridge Wells for this lovely coverage today.

IMG_0532.JPG

