We all know what street photography is now, but what is the term for someone who overhears things? A street listener, maybe. I prefer that to a snoop anyhow!

Here are a few of the things people said in town today as I passed with my evil little notebook…

Just stop crying and smile so I can take a photograph

It’s a name of a small river in Sheffield. I just don’t know why I remember it so well.

Look there’s the Easter bunny! Oh, too late.

Funny, Mum, how it used to be me who held your hand when we crossed the road. Now, it’s the other way.

Never again. Until tonight.

I hate her. She thinks I’m her best friend but I’m not.

Is it wrong of me to fancy Boris?

Each snippet is a little story in itself, apart from the last one to which the answer is emphatically YES! AND NEVER MENTION THIS AGAIN.