We all know what street photography is now, but what is the term for someone who overhears things? A street listener, maybe. I prefer that to a snoop anyhow!
Here are a few of the things people said in town today as I passed with my evil little notebook…
- Just stop crying and smile so I can take a photograph
- It’s a name of a small river in Sheffield. I just don’t know why I remember it so well.
- Look there’s the Easter bunny! Oh, too late.
- Funny, Mum, how it used to be me who held your hand when we crossed the road. Now, it’s the other way.
- Never again. Until tonight.
- I hate her. She thinks I’m her best friend but I’m not.
- Is it wrong of me to fancy Boris?
Each snippet is a little story in itself, apart from the last one to which the answer is emphatically YES! AND NEVER MENTION THIS AGAIN.