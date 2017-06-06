Voting for equality…

That’s what I’ll be doing on Thursday. I’m very proud to support our local WEP candidate in Tunbridge Wells, Celine Thomas, – and not just because she’s a lawyer, a parent and volunteers as a support worker for a local charity supporting women affected by domestic violence and has also been involved with supporting local refugee groups. Obviously I’m not telling you how to vote but let me invite you – whatever gender you are – to take a look at how the Women’s Equality Party are doing politics joyfully differently – for BOTH MEN AND WOMEN!

Even if Siobhan Sharpe doesn’t think we look the way a PR thinks we should….

Here’s the manifesto in brief…

1. A caring economy

WE offer a fresh approach that will build a sustainable caring economy that works for everyone.

2. Shared parental leave

WE will implement a fully equal system of nine months shared parental leave on 90% of pay, with a 3-month use-it-or-lose-it provision for each parent.

3. Free universal childcare

WE will implement full-time, high quality, free childcare for all children from the end of shared parental leave.

4. An end to violence against women

WE will repair the broken funding model for specialist services, including services that are for and led by BAME women. WE will put prevention, protection and provision at the heart of all our policies and WE will not rest until all women and girls are free from violence and harassment.

5. Unleashing women’s talent

By reforming our education system and tackling the reductive and often hypersexualised depiction of women in the media, WE will unleash the talent of all.

6. Equality in health and social care

WE will make sure our healthcare system works for women and men alike, putting the furthest from equality first, and ensure that social care is recognised not as an adjunct to economic activity but as its underpinning.

7. Brexit

WE will build an immigration system with gender equality and social justice at its heart. WE will design trade deals that work for everybody. WE will make sure Brexit does not turn back the clock on gender equality through secondary legislation.

8. Invest in what matters

WE will invest in what matters and make sure our social infrastructure works as well as our physical infrastructure. WE will invest in homes, not houses, and restore our education, health care and social care systems. All our policies are costed and will not increase the burden on low and average income households.

